Shades of RhythmFormed 1988
Shades of Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dc4516e-a983-46d1-ae85-ec08ec96f599
Shades of Rhythm Biography (Wikipedia)
Shades of Rhythm was a British based electronic dance music group active from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. The group was formed in Peterborough in 1988. They are best known for being a part of the early '90s rave scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shades of Rhythm Tracks
Sort by
Sound Of Eden
Shades of Rhythm
Sound Of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Of Eden
Last played on
Armageddon
Shades of Rhythm
Armageddon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armageddon
Last played on
Sweet Sensation (Heavy Hearts Remix)
Shades of Rhythm
Sweet Sensation (Heavy Hearts Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sensation (Heavy Hearts Remix)
Last played on
Homicide
Shades of Rhythm
Homicide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homicide
Last played on
Sweet Sensation
Shades of Rhythm
Sweet Sensation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sensation
Last played on
The Sound Of Eden (Every Time I See Her Mix)
Shades of Rhythm
The Sound Of Eden (Every Time I See Her Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extacy
Shades of Rhythm
Extacy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extacy
Last played on
Shades Of Rhythm-Sound Of Eden
Shades of Rhythm
Shades Of Rhythm-Sound Of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Eden
Shades of Rhythm
The Sound Of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Eden
Last played on
Sweet Sensation (1991)
Shades of Rhythm
Sweet Sensation (1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sensation (1991)
Last played on
Sweet Sensation (Heavy Hearts Remix)
Shades of Rhythm
Sweet Sensation (Heavy Hearts Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exctasy (1991)
Shades of Rhythm
Exctasy (1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exctasy (1991)
Last played on
Everybody
Shades of Rhythm
Everybody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody
Last played on
Sound Of Eden (1991)
Shades of Rhythm
Sound Of Eden (1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Of Eden (1991)
Last played on
Sound Of Eden (Forbidden Fruits Mix)
Shades of Rhythm
Sound Of Eden (Forbidden Fruits Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Of Eden (Forbidden Fruits Mix)
Last played on
The Sound Of Eden (1993)
Shades of Rhythm
The Sound Of Eden (1993)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Eden (1993)
Last played on
Shades of Rhythm Links
Back to artist