Mark Peters (born 21 July 1975) is a musician, songwriter and producer who has mainly created music for the band Engineers. He has also collaborated with the electronic musician Ulrich Schnauss on two albums; Underrated Silence and Tomorrow Is Another Day, before releasing collaborations with Elliot Ireland, formerly of the British band Shaft, and Salt Rush (with former Engineers member Matthew Linley and vocalist Maud Waret).

In 2008, Peters briefly played bass in the live band for Sarabeth Tucek, who was also signed to The Echo Label.

In December 2017, Peters released his debut solo album, Innerland, followed by a cover version of the popular Christmas carol "Silent Night".

Schnauss and Peters have also collaborated on a remix of the track "Falling in Swirls" by Helios, "Keep it Softcore" by Naked Lunch, "The Wind Was Playing with My Hair" by Rainbirds and also contributed score to the film Kaboom by Gregg Araki. The film also features "Clean Coloured Wire" from Three Fact Fader by Engineers.