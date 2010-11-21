Griffith Rhys Jones (born 16 November 1953) is a Welsh comedian, writer, actor and television presenter. He starred in a number of television series with his comedy partner, Mel Smith.

Rhys Jones came to national attention in the 1980s for his work in the BBC television comedy sketch shows Not the Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones. With Smith, he founded television production company Talkback Productions, now part of RTL Group and later in 2005, he started the production company Modern Television.

He went on to develop a career as a television presenter and writer, as well as continuing with acting work. From 2008 until 2016, he presented the television bloopers show It'll be Alright on the Night for ITV, having replaced Denis Norden who hosted the show for almost 30 years. Rhys Jones was himself replaced on the show in 2018 by David Walliams.