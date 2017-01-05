Earthen SeaJacob Long
Earthen Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dbcb05c-6cfd-4fcf-a803-daaac08d328a
Earthen Sea Tracks
Sort by
Also An Act Of Love
Earthen Sea
Also An Act Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Also An Act Of Love
Last played on
Beat 13
Earthen Sea
Beat 13
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat 13
Last played on
Playlists featuring Earthen Sea
Back to artist