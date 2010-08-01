EsFinnish musician Sami Sänpäkkilä
Es
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5dbb0ed8-e78f-4b5b-aaee-3c654596757e
Es Biography (Wikipedia)
Es is a recording project of Finnish musician Sami Sänpäkkilä. The project began around 1993 when Sänpäkkilä started experimenting with sound. Es' first album was released in 2000 on the K-RAA-K label. The project has been associated with a movement of psychedelic folk influenced Finnish artists which emerged in the mid-2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Es Tracks
Sort by
Sateet Sun Sielsusta
Es
Sateet Sun Sielsusta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sateet Sun Sielsusta
Last played on
Ennen Oli Huonommin
Es
Ennen Oli Huonommin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ennen Oli Huonommin
Last played on
Es Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist