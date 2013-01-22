SuffocationFormed 1988
Suffocation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5db9f569-cadd-4f8b-b460-d4031b0b3716
Suffocation Biography (Wikipedia)
Suffocation is an American death metal band formed in 1988 in Centereach, New York. The band consists of lead guitarist Terrance Hobbs, bassist Derek Boyer, rhythm guitarist Charlie Errigo, and drummer Eric Morotti. Suffocation rose to prominence of death metal and created a blueprint for the genre for the 1990s with their 1991 debut album Effigy of the Forgotten, and have released eight studio albums since formation. The band's raw death metal style uses growled vocals with a downtuned guitar sound, fast and complex guitar riffs and drumming, open chord notes, breakdowns, and a sophisticated sense of songwriting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suffocation Tracks
Sort by
Cycles Of Suffering
Suffocation
Cycles Of Suffering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffocation Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist