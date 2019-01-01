The Japanese House
1996
The Japanese House Performances & Interviews
The Japanese House performs Still for BBC Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks on BBC Three Counties Radio. Filmed at Bucks New University.
The Japanese House performs Still for BBC Introducing
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist. Showcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
The Japanese House Tracks
Follow My Girl
The Japanese House
Follow My Girl
Lilo
The Japanese House
Lilo
Lilo
Cool Blue
The Japanese House
Cool Blue
Cool Blue
Still
The Japanese House
Still
Still
Saw You In A Dream
The Japanese House
Saw You In A Dream
Saw You In A Dream
Face Like Thunder
The Japanese House
Face Like Thunder
Face Like Thunder (SXSW 2017)
The Japanese House
Face Like Thunder (SXSW 2017)
Face Like Thunder (SXSW 2017)
Still (Live at Bucks New Uni)
The Japanese House
Still (Live at Bucks New Uni)
Face Like Thunder (Live)
The Japanese House
Face Like Thunder (Live)
Playlists featuring The Japanese House
