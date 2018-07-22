Cross Canadian RagweedFormed 1994. Disbanded 2010
Cross Canadian Ragweed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5db6febe-4179-459c-8d31-37cfc8d191a9
Cross Canadian Ragweed Biography (Wikipedia)
Cross Canadian Ragweed was an American rock/alternative country band formed in Yukon, Oklahoma in 1994. The band consisted of Cody Canada (lead guitar/vocals), Grady Cross (guitar), Randy Ragsdale (drums), and Jeremy Plato (bass guitar). The group released 5 studio albums and 3 live albums from 1994-2010. The band was at the forefront of the rise of the red dirt music scene in Oklahoma and the Texas Music scene. After almost 15 years together, the group disbanded in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cross Canadian Ragweed Tracks
Sort by
'17'
Cross Canadian Ragweed
'17'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'17'
Last played on
Burn Like The Sun
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Burn Like The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn Like The Sun
Last played on
Cross Canadian Ragweed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist