John PearseBorn 12 September 1939. Died 31 October 2008
John Pearse
John Pearse Biography (Wikipedia)
John Pearse (12 September 1939 – 31 October 2008) was a British guitarist, folk singer and music educator, who came to prominence in the 1960s presenting the popular BBC2 television guitar tuition series, Hold Down a Chord.
