Martyn P. Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Martyn Paul Casey (born 10 July 1960) is an English-born Australian rock bass guitarist. He has been a member of the Triffids, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Grinderman. Casey plays either his Fender Precision Bass or Fender Jazz Bass.
Love Letter
Blixa Bargeld
Love Letter
Love Letter
Girl in Amber
Martyn P. Casey
Girl in Amber
Girl in Amber
Distant Sky
Martyn P. Casey
Distant Sky
Distant Sky
The Way You Look Tonight
Cassandra Wilson
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
