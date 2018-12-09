Barbara RuickBorn 23 December 1930. Died 3 March 1974
Barbara Ruick
1930-12-23
Barbara Ruick Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Ruick (December 23, 1930 – March 3, 1974) was an American actress and singer.
Barbara Ruick Tracks
Mister Snow
Barbara Ruick
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
Claramae Turner
A Real Nice Clambake
Barbara Ruick
June Is Bursting Out All Over
Claramae Turner
When I Marry Mr Snow
Barbara Ruick
When The Children Are Asleep
Barbara Ruick
Carousel (excerpt)
Rodgers and Hammerstein, Shirley Jones, Barbara Ruick, William Le Massena, Gordon MacRae, Claramae Turner, Alfred Newman & 20th Century-Fox Orchestra
When The Children Are Asleep
Robert Rounseville
Rodgers and Hammerstein: When I marry Mr. Snow, from the original film soundtrack
Barbara Ruick
Barbara Ruick Links
