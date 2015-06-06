Jeanna OterdahlBorn 9 August 1879. Died 27 July 1965
Jeanna Oterdahl
1879-08-09
Jeanna Oterdahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanna Louise Oterdahl (9 August 1879 in Uddevalla, Sweden – 25 July 1965) was a Swedish educator, author and poet.
She was educated at the Högre lärarinneseminariet in Stockholm.
Jeanna Oterdahl Tracks
Midsommarnatt [Midsummer night]
Maria Wieslander
