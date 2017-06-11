Reece ShearsmithActor. Born 27 August 1969
Reece Shearsmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5daa4282-73b7-4d70-936a-03acfc973e63
Reece Shearsmith Tracks
Sort by
Betty Blue Eyes
Reece Shearsmith
Betty Blue Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Betty Blue Eyes
Performer
Last played on
Another Little Victory
Reece Shearsmith
Another Little Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Little Victory
Last played on
A Place on the Parade
Reece Shearsmith
A Place on the Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Place on the Parade
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist