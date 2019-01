Ben Pearce is a British DJ and music producer. He has co-founded the record label and DJ agency Purp & Soul with Chris Farnworth and heads as the Creative Director. Ben Pearce's music is considered Deep House with punk/metal, hip-hop, electronica, soul and funk influences.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia