Kristian LeontiouBorn 1982
Kristian Leontiou
1982
Kristian Leontiou Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristian Leontiou (born February 1982) is a British singer of Greek Cypriot descent, and is the singer for the indie rock band One eskimO.
Kristian Leontiou Tracks
Love is all I need
Love is all I need
Some Say
Some Say
Story Of My Life
Kristian Leontiou Links
