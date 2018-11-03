MC ShanOld-school US rapper Shawn Moltke. Born 9 September 1965
MC Shan
1965-09-09
MC Shan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Moltke (born September 6, 1965) better known by his stage name MC Shan, is an American hip hop and R&B recording artist. He is best known for his song "The Bridge" produced by Marley Marl, and for collaborating with Snow on "Informer", the international number-one hit single. MC Shan is one of the most parodied hip hop artists of the 20th century (along with KRS-One), owing to The Bridge Wars. MC Shan's New York birth records state he was born in Queens, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC Shan Tracks
Informer (Original Video Mix) (feat. MC Shan)
Snow
Snow - Informer (Original Video Mix) (feat. MC Shan)
Performer
Informer (Original Video Mix) (feat. MC Shan)
Performer
The Bridge
MC Shan
The Bridge
The Bridge
Beat Biter
MC Shan
Beat Biter
Beat Biter
Juice Crew Law
MC Shan
Juice Crew Law
Juice Crew Law
The Bridge (12" version)
MC Shan
MC Shan - The Bridge (12" version)
The Bridge (12" version)
Living In The World Of Hip Hop
MC Shan
MC Shan - Living In The World Of Hip Hop
Living In The World Of Hip Hop
Marley Marl Scratch
MC Shan
Marley Marl Scratch
Marley Marl Scratch
Down By Law
MC Shan
Down By Law
Down By Law
He Cuts So Fresh
MC Shan
He Cuts So Fresh
He Cuts So Fresh
