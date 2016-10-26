Elena LeddaBorn 1959
Elena Ledda
1959
Elena Ledda (born 17 may 1959 in Selargius) is an Italian singer from Sardinia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
No mi giamedas Maria
Trad., Elena Ledda, Elena Ledda & Bella Ciao
Rosa e Resolza [Rose and Knife]
Elena Ledda
Orus a Su Sperevundu: Dies Irae
Elena Ledda
Elena Ledda , Simonetto Soro, Su Concordu e su Rosariu
Elena Ledda
Sette Spade ("Seven Swords")
Elena Ledda
Our Lady of the War
Elena Ledda
