Mike Pickering (born 24 February 1958) has DJed at The Haçienda's "Nude" and "Hot" nights and later "Shine". He worked for Factory Records where he signed Happy Mondays, To Hell With Burgundy and James amongst others. He was the founder, writer and producer of Quando Quango and later M People, playing the saxophone, and as backing singer.

Pickering now works as A&R within the Columbia label of Sony BMG where he A&Rs The Gossip, Calvin Harris, Kasabian, and The Ting Tings.

He appeared as himself in the film, 24 Hour Party People, a film all about Factory Records and Tony Wilson. Pickering is a supporter of Manchester City Football Club, and appeared in the documentary film about the club, Blue Moon Rising, in 2010 alongside Noel Gallagher.

He was born in Accrington, Lancashire, England