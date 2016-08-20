Philip JeaysBorn 1962
Philip Jeays
1962
Philip Jeays Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Jeays (born Philip Harris on 24 June 1962) is a British singer-songwriter. He writes and performs songs in a style close to the tradition of French chanson but in the English language. His main influences are Belgian singer-songwriter Jacques Brel and English singer-songwriter and poet Jake Thackray.
Philip Jeays Tracks
Beachy Head
Philip Jeays
Beachy Head
Beachy Head
Last played on
My Own Way (Live on The Verb)
Philip Jeays
My Own Way (Live on The Verb)
My Own Way (Live on The Verb)
Last played on
The Laughing Song
Philip Jeays
The Laughing Song
The Laughing Song
Last played on
