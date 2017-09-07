Fab 5 FreddyBorn 31 August 1959
Fab 5 Freddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5da2f936-f801-4d97-9834-c535ccdc12b7
Fab 5 Freddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Brathwaite (born August 31, 1959) more popularly known as Fab 5 Freddy, is an American visual artist, filmmaker, rapper and hip hop pioneer. He emerged in New York's downtown underground creative scene in the late 1970s as a camera operator and a regular guest on Glenn O'Brien's public access cable show TV Party. There he met Chris Stein and Debbie Harry. He was immortalized in 1981 when Harry rapped on the Blondie song "Rapture" that "Fab 5 Freddy told me everybody's fly." In the late 1980s, Fab 5 Freddy became the first host of the groundbreaking and first internationally telecast hip-hop music video show Yo! MTV Raps.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fab 5 Freddy Tracks
Sort by
The Balance (feat. Fab 5 Freddy)
Vex Ruffin
The Balance (feat. Fab 5 Freddy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Balance (feat. Fab 5 Freddy)
Last played on
Down By Law (Kenny Dope Edit)
Fab 5 Freddy
Down By Law (Kenny Dope Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By Law (Kenny Dope Edit)
Last played on
Down By Law (Wild Style)
Fab 5 Freddy
Down By Law (Wild Style)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By Law (Wild Style)
Last played on
Change The Beat (12" version)
Fab 5 Freddy
Change The Beat (12" version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change The Beat (12" version)
Last played on
Good Times (Improv)
Fab 5 Freddie
Good Times (Improv)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Times (Improv)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fab 5 Freddy
Fab 5 Freddy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist