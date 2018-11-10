Earl SlickBorn 1 October 1952
Earl Slick
1952-10-01
Earl Slick Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Slick (born Frank Madeloni in Brooklyn, New York, October 1, 1952) is a guitarist best known for his collaborations with David Bowie, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and Robert Smith. He has also worked with other artists including John Waite, Tim Curry and David Coverdale, in addition to releasing several solo recordings.
Under Pressure
Under Pressure
New Killer Star
New Killer Star
