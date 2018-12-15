Sid Owen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5da11b08-c628-441b-97c5-a9ea2b331164
Sid Owen Tracks
Sort by
Good Thing Going
Sid Owen
Good Thing Going
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Thing Going
Last played on
Sid Owen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Paul Heaton: "My local pub's jukebox was the inspiration for my new album"
-
N*E*R*D
-
Paul Heaton: "I would love to write for a musical..."
-
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott Live Session
-
"I remember sleeping under a table-tennis table" - Paul Heaton of The Housemartins reminisces about their iconic debut album
-
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Sir Paul McCartney watched the Housemartins soundcheck in 1986!
-
‘I should’ve never told anyone about it’ – Paul Heaton on his ever growing crisp packet collection
-
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott Live in Session
-
Carolynne Poole Live in Session
Back to artist