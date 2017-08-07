Mykola LysenkoBorn 22 March 1842. Died 6 November 1912
Mykola Lysenko
1842-03-22
Mykola Lysenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Mykola Vitaliyovych Lysenko (Ukrainian: Мико́ла Віта́лійович Ли́сенко, 22 March [O.S. 10 March] 1842 – 6 November [O.S. 24 October] 1912) was a Ukrainian composer, pianist, conductor and ethnomusicologist.
Mykola Lysenko Tracks
Cheruvymska (Song of the Cherubim)
Cheruvymska (Song of the Cherubim)
Fantasy on Two Ukrainian Themes for flute and orchestra
Yuri Shut'ko, Vyacheslav Blinov, Микола Віталійович Лисенко & NBC Symphony Orchestra
Fantasy on Two Ukrainian Themes for flute and orchestra
Mykola Lysenko Links
