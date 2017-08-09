Gerd Monica Groop née Riska (born 14 April 1958 in Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic mezzo-soprano. After graduating from the Sibelius Academy, she joined the Finnish National Opera in 1986 where she remains a member. She has sung leading roles as a guest artist with several important theatres internationally, including the Los Angeles Opera, the Palais Garnier, the Royal Opera, London, and the Salzburg Festival to name just a few. She has also recorded the complete songs of Edvard Grieg on BIS Records.