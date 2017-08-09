Monica GroopFinnish opera singer, mezzosopran. Born 14 April 1958
Monica Groop
1958-04-14
Monica Groop Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerd Monica Groop née Riska (born 14 April 1958 in Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic mezzo-soprano. After graduating from the Sibelius Academy, she joined the Finnish National Opera in 1986 where she remains a member. She has sung leading roles as a guest artist with several important theatres internationally, including the Los Angeles Opera, the Palais Garnier, the Royal Opera, London, and the Salzburg Festival to name just a few. She has also recorded the complete songs of Edvard Grieg on BIS Records.
Monica Groop Tracks
Den Bergtekne [The mountain thrall] Op.32
Songs for mixed choirs, Op. 23
The Old Song, Op 4 No 5
In stiller Nacht
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Ann Wallstrom, Olof Larsson, Bjorn Gafvert, Leopold Mozart, Christian Lindberg, Monica Groop & Marit Bergman
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Ann Wallstrom, Olof Larsson, Bjorn Gafvert, Monica Groop, Leopold Mozart, Christian Lindberg & Marit Bergman
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten Centenary Concert
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2013-11-22T22:37:36
22
Nov
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten Centenary Concert
19:30
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-23T22:37:36
23
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-17T22:37:36
17
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-05T22:37:36
5
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
