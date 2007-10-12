ChapeaumelonFormed 2001
Chapeaumelon
2001
Chapeaumelon Biography (Wikipedia)
Chapeaumelon is a French-Canadian band most notable for a cover of The Who's My Generation and their song Nonchalant (Sofa) used in the 2004 film Eurotrip and its soundtrack.
