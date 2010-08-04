GaGaGa SP (Japanese: ガガガSP, also referred to as GAGAGA or TaTaTa) are a Japanese punk band from Kobe, Japan.

GaGaGa SP's music has reached a large audience in North America due to their songs being used in popular anime such as Sgt. Frog (Japanese: Keroro Gunso) and Naruto. However, probably due to lack of information and the language barrier, the band itself is not widely known outside Japan.