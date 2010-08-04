Gagaga SPFormed 1997
Gagaga SP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d9174b5-7a38-452a-ae32-a42cf5843080
Gagaga SP Biography (Wikipedia)
GaGaGa SP (Japanese: ガガガSP, also referred to as GAGAGA or TaTaTa) are a Japanese punk band from Kobe, Japan.
GaGaGa SP's music has reached a large audience in North America due to their songs being used in popular anime such as Sgt. Frog (Japanese: Keroro Gunso) and Naruto. However, probably due to lack of information and the language barrier, the band itself is not widely known outside Japan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gagaga SP Tracks
Sort by
Crep Check
Gagaga SP
Crep Check
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crep Check
Last played on
Gagaga SP Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist