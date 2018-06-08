Alain Chamfort (born Alain Joseph Yves Le Govic; 2 March 1949) is a French singer of Breton origin.

He was a promising pianist in his youth, and the piano became his instrument of choice. His first band, "The Dreamers" had minor success as a repertory jazz outfit, and was followed by a typically sixties rock music group "Murator".

He met famed writer and producer, Jacques Dutronc, who proposed to help Chamfort with future works for television and film, and it is with Dutronc that Chamfort's career expanded. After being discovered by Dutronc, it was with Claude François and ultimately Serge Gainsbourg that he made a number of albums, including his first album recorded as Alain Chamfort: Poses [fr]. A single from the album, "Manureva [fr]" remains one of the most famous songs to date by Chamfort, whose subject is the yacht Manureva which disappeared with her skipper Alain Colas, in 1978.

Alain Chamfort composed for the cinema; he worked with Jean-Pierre Mocky and with Arnaud Sélignac. As an actor, he appeared in the short Men/Toys/Girl in 2001. In 2004, he became a member of the board of directors of SACEM.