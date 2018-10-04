Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire Tracks
Over The Moor Among The Heather / Laddie With The Pladdie / Sailor's Bonnet
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
Over The Moor Among The Heather / Laddie With The Pladdie / Sailor's Bonnet
The Sweetness Of Mary / Robertson Crescent / The Road To Glandree
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
The Sweetness Of Mary / Robertson Crescent / The Road To Glandree
KISS THE BRIDE/BELLES OF TIPPERARY/FIRST MONTH OF SUMMER/MACARTHUR ROAD
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
KISS THE BRIDE/BELLES OF TIPPERARY/FIRST MONTH OF SUMMER/MACARTHUR ROAD
The Halifax Hornpipe/The Good Natured Man
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
The Halifax Hornpipe/The Good Natured Man
The Ariel Hornpipe/Eleanor Kane's Hornpipe
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
The Ariel Hornpipe/Eleanor Kane's Hornpipe
Bodyke to Baddeck / Paddy Mills Fancy / The Ross Reel
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
Bodyke to Baddeck / Paddy Mills Fancy / The Ross Reel
Howling at the Moon, Sunset Over Scariff, The Gortcommer Welcome
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
Howling at the Moon, Sunset Over Scariff, The Gortcommer Welcome
Have A Drink With Me/Girls Of Banbridge/Marie Fielding's Welcome To County Clare
Manus McGuire
Manus McGuire
Have A Drink With Me/Girls Of Banbridge/Marie Fielding's Welcome To County Clare
Highest Hill in Sligo
Manus McGuire
Highest Hill in Sligo
Highest Hill in Sligo
Bebhinn's Waltz
Manus McGuire
Bebhinn's Waltz
Bebhinn's Waltz
Kiss The Bride
Manus McGuire
Kiss The Bride
Kiss The Bride
Bodyke to Baddeck
Manus McGuire
Bodyke to Baddeck
Bodyke to Baddeck
