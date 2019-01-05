Marie OsmondBorn 13 October 1959
Marie Osmond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d8f1ebd-6b28-420a-ab15-75b9bc12f7d6
Marie Osmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Olive Marie Osmond (born October 13, 1959) is an American singer, actress, doll designer, and a member of the show business family the Osmonds. Although she was never part of her family's singing group, she gained success as a solo country music artist in the 1970s and 1980s. Her best known song is a remake of the country pop ballad "Paper Roses". From 1976 to 1979, she and her singer brother Donny Osmond hosted the television variety show Donny & Marie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marie Osmond Tracks
Sort by
Morning Side Of The Mountain
Donny Osmond
Morning Side Of The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqq.jpglink
Morning Side Of The Mountain
Last played on
Paper Roses
Marie Osmond
Paper Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059mnlh.jpglink
Paper Roses
Last played on
Puppy Love
Donny Osmond
Puppy Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqq.jpglink
Puppy Love
Last played on
There's No Stoppin' Your Heart
Marie Osmond
There's No Stoppin' Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's No Stoppin' Your Heart
Last played on
I'm Leaving It Up to You
Donny Osmond
I'm Leaving It Up to You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqq.jpglink
I'm Leaving It Up to You
Last played on
Louisiana Bayou
Marie Osmond
Louisiana Bayou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisiana Bayou
Last played on
Marie Osmond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist