Giorgio Federico GhediniBorn 11 July 1892. Died 25 March 1965
Giorgio Federico Ghedini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giorgio Federico Ghedini (11 July 1892 – 25 March 1965) was an Italian composer. In addition to orchestral works, in 1949 he premiered a one-act opera based on the American novella, Billy Budd, by Herman Melville.
Musica Notturna
Concerto grosso in F Major; Finale (Allegro spiritoso, 'Alla giga')
