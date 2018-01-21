John Michael TalbotBorn 8 May 1954
John Michael Talbot
1954-05-08
John Michael Talbot Biography (Wikipedia)
John Michael Talbot (born May 8, 1954) is an American Roman Catholic singer, songwriter, guitarist, author, television presenter and founder of a monastic community known as the Brothers and Sisters of Charity.
Lectio Divina
Here I Am Lord
