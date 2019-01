Europa Galante is an Italian period instrument Baroque orchestra founded by violinist Fabio Biondi in 1990 and directed by him.

The ensemble has been invited to play at most important festivals and concert halls as La Scala in Milan, the Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, the Suntory Hall in Tokyo, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Konzerthaus in Vienna, Lincoln Center in New York, the Sydney Opera House, and at Kraków Philharmonic.