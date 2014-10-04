Grover MitchellBorn 17 March 1930. Died 8 August 2003
Grover Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d8b04ae-def7-4f98-9320-6d5dd694ad0e
Grover Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Grover Curry Mitchell (March 17, 1930 in Whatley, Alabama – August 6, 2003 in New York City) was a jazz trombonist who led the Count Basie Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grover Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Last played on
What Hurts
Grover Mitchell
What Hurts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Hurts
Last played on
Grover Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist