Red SteagallCountry. Born 22 December 1938
Red Steagall
1938-12-22
Red Steagall Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell "Red" Steagall (born December 22, 1938) is an American actor, musician, poet, and stage performer who focuses on American Western and country music genres. He has performed for heads of state, including a special party for President Reagan at the White House in 1983, and has completed three overseas tours for the United States Information Agency to the Middle East, the Far East, and South America.
Belle of The Ball
Fiddle Man
Chisholm Trail
Bob's Got A Swing Band in Heaven
The Fiddle Man
Your Mother's Eyes
If You've Got The Time, I've Got The Place
Someone Cares For You
Dawson Le Gate
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
3 Chord Country Song
