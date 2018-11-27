Simon KeenlysideBorn 3 August 1959
Simon Keenlyside
1959-08-03
Simon Keenlyside Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Simon Keenlyside CBE (born 3 August 1959) is a British baritone who has had an active international career performing in operas and concerts since the mid-1980s.
Simon Keenlyside Tracks
Dirge for Two Veterans
Kurt (Julian) Weill, Walt Whitman, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
Dirge for Two Veterans
Dirge for Two Veterans
White in the Moon
Arthur Somervell, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
White in the Moon
White in the Moon
So in love (Kiss Me, Kate)
Cole Porter
So in love (Kiss Me, Kate)
So in love (Kiss Me, Kate)
Gay Divorce: Night and Day
Cole Porter
Gay Divorce: Night and Day
Gay Divorce: Night and Day
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
Jule Styne
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
It's Magic - from the film Romance on the High Seas
Oklahoma! - Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'
Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma! - Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'
Oklahoma! - Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'
Sinfonia da Requiem, op. 20
Benjamin Britten
Sinfonia da Requiem, op. 20
Sinfonia da Requiem, op. 20
The Tempest
Thomas Adès
The Tempest
The Tempest
The Vagabond (Songs Of Travel)
Simon Keenlyside
The Vagabond (Songs Of Travel)
The Vagabond (Songs Of Travel)
Falstaff Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff Act III
Falstaff Act III
Largo al Factotum
Simon Keenlyside
Largo al Factotum
Largo al Factotum
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
George Butterworth
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
The Marriage of Figaro: Act 1, 'Eviiva!... Non Piu andrai'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro: Act 1, 'Eviiva!... Non Piu andrai'
The Marriage of Figaro: Act 1, 'Eviiva!... Non Piu andrai'
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Act 3 Finale)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Act 3 Finale)
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Act 3 Finale)
Auf der Bruck, D 853
Franz Schubert
Auf der Bruck, D 853
Auf der Bruck, D 853
Largo al factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Largo al factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Largo al factotum (The Barber of Seville)
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
The Marriage of Figaro (Act 4: conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro (Act 4: conclusion)
The Marriage of Figaro (Act 4: conclusion)
The Sprig of Thyme
Percy Grainger
The Sprig of Thyme
The Sprig of Thyme
The Night
Peter Warlock
The Night
The Night
Piggesnie
Peter Warlock
Piggesnie
Piggesnie
My Own Country
Peter Warlock
My Own Country
My Own Country
There Pass the Careless People
Sir Arthur Somervell
There Pass the Careless People
There Pass the Careless People
The Infinite Shining Heavens
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Infinite Shining Heavens
The Infinite Shining Heavens
Youth and Love
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Youth and Love
Youth and Love
The Vagabond
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Vagabond
The Vagabond
Abschied
Franz Schubert
Abschied
Abschied
Das Fischermädchen
Franz Schubert
Das Fischermädchen
Das Fischermädchen
Geheimes
Franz Schubert
Geheimes
Geheimes
Der Wanderer D.649
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer D.649
Der Wanderer D.649
An den Mond in einer Herbstnacht
Franz Schubert
An den Mond in einer Herbstnacht
An den Mond in einer Herbstnacht
Ständchen
Franz Schubert
Ständchen
Ständchen
Am Meer
Franz Schubert
Am Meer
Am Meer
Der Atlas
Franz Schubert
Der Atlas
Der Atlas
Kriegers Ahnung
Franz Schubert
Kriegers Ahnung
Kriegers Ahnung
Liebesbotschaft
Franz Schubert
Liebesbotschaft
Liebesbotschaft
Tel jour, telle nuit
Francis Poulenc
Tel jour, telle nuit
Tel jour, telle nuit
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 5
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 5
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 5
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 4
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 4
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 4
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 3
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 3
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 3
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 2
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 2
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 2
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 1
Claude Debussy
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 1
Pelléas et Mélisande: Act 1
Prometheus, D 674
Franz Schubert
Prometheus, D 674
Prometheus, D 674
Pian pianin le andro... Pace, pace (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pian pianin le andro... Pace, pace (The Marriage of Figaro)
Pian pianin le andro... Pace, pace (The Marriage of Figaro)
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Past BBC Events
Easter at King's
King's College Cambridge
14
Apr
2017
Easter at King's
King's College Cambridge
Proms 2013: Prom 8: Britten, Lutosławski & Thomas Adès
Royal Albert Hall
17
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 8: Britten, Lutosławski & Thomas Adès
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 58: Mendelssohn – Elijah
Royal Albert Hall
28
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 58: Mendelssohn – Elijah
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
21
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 08 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, celebrating the 800th anniversary of the foundation of Cambridge University
Royal Albert Hall
22
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 08 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, celebrating the 800th anniversary of the foundation of Cambridge University
Royal Albert Hall
