MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE
MyChildren MyBride is an American Christian metalcore band from Madison, Alabama. The group originally signed with Solid State Records after extensive constant touring, including various dates in European countries. After spending seven years and releasing three full-length albums with Solid State, MyChildren MyBride signed with eOne/Good Fight Music.
