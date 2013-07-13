Cha ChaFemale US rapper
Cha Cha
Cha Cha Biography (Wikipedia)
Parris Lynell Fluellen (born February 12, 1980), better known as Cha Cha now goes by Parris Franz, is an American rapper, radio personality and actress formally signed to Epic Records.
Cha Cha Tracks
I Want To Be Happy Cha Cha
Juicy Lucy
