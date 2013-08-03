Bea Palya ([]; born in Makó, 11 November 1976) is a Hungarian folk and world music singer and songwriter, sometimes appearing in films as actress or singer. She is known in her country, Hungary as "Palya Bea" since Hungarian uses the family name first.

In her early years she was influenced by Hungarian folk songs, Bulgarian, Jewish and Gypsy music following her multiple ethnical roots.

In parallel with her musical career film makers discovered her character and acting abilities. First she sang the title song for Hungarian film Portugal (2000) As amateur actress Palya appeared in a supportive role in Miklós Jancsó's A mohácsi vész (2004). She played a more important role in French film Transylvania (2006), sang in Kolorado Kids (2010). In 2017 she made her feature film debut with a leading role in Etienne Comar's biographical film, Django (2017) as gipsy wife of title character guitarist Django Reinhardt.