Michael Fabiano Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Fabiano (born 8 May 1984) is an American operatic tenor. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, he has performed in leading opera houses throughout the world, including the San Francisco Opera, Metropolitan Opera, Paris Opera, Teatro alla Scala, Canadian Opera Company, Teatro Real, and The Royal Opera among many others. Fabiano is the 2014 Richard Tucker Award winner and the 2014 Beverly Sills Artist Award winner, making him the first singer to win both awards in the same year.
Michael Fabiano Tracks
La Boheme - O soave fanciulla
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - O soave fanciulla
La Boheme - O soave fanciulla
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
Requiem
Choir
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
Messa da requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da requiem
Messa da requiem
