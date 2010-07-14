PocahauntedFormed 2005. Disbanded August 2010
Pocahaunted
2005
Pocahaunted (often shortened by the band to P-haunt) was a hypnagogic pop project based in Los Angeles, California founded in 2005 by Amanda Brown and Bethany Cosentino.
