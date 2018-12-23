Fflur WynWelsh singer
Fflur Wyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t62pb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d7f1a01-e08b-44dd-9cab-5a885487250c
Fflur Wyn Tracks
Sort by
Sêr Y Nadolig
Fflur Wyn
Sêr Y Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62q1.jpglink
Sêr Y Nadolig
Last played on
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
Bryn Terfel
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
Last played on
Mae'r Ser Yn Canu
Bryn Terfel
Mae'r Ser Yn Canu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Mae'r Ser Yn Canu
Last played on
Mae'r Gan Yn Ein Huno
Rhys Meirion
Mae'r Gan Yn Ein Huno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jqyj2.jpglink
Mae'r Gan Yn Ein Huno
Last played on
Se il labbro (from Lucio Silla, Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Se il labbro (from Lucio Silla, Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Se il labbro (from Lucio Silla, Act 2)
I flew high in my dreams (from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
Will Todd
I flew high in my dreams (from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc02.jpglink
I flew high in my dreams (from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland)
Ensemble
Conductor
Oh sleep, why dost thou leave me? (Semele)
George Frideric Handel
Oh sleep, why dost thou leave me? (Semele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Oh sleep, why dost thou leave me? (Semele)
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem, Op.48 For Soprano, Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Requiem
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
The Shortest Day
Joseph Davies
The Shortest Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
The Shortest Day
Last played on
Zaza - Act 4
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Zaza - Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kytw5.jpglink
Zaza - Act 4
Narrator
Choir
Last played on
Orlando from the Welsh National Opera - Act 3
George Frideric Handel
Orlando from the Welsh National Opera - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Orlando from the Welsh National Opera - Act 3
Choir
Last played on
Je Veux Vivre
Fflur Wyn
Je Veux Vivre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62q1.jpglink
Je Veux Vivre
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Swansea International Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzzc8
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2016-10-08T23:11:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qqwhr.jpg
8
Oct
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Swansea International Festival
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejwv2m
Milton Court Concert Hall
2016-04-15T23:11:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03rkg1v.jpg
15
Apr
2016
BBC Singers 2015-16 Season: Handel: Saul
19:00
Milton Court Concert Hall
St David's Hall 2015-16: St David's Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emczc8
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-03-01T23:11:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qyzbg.jpg
1
Mar
2016
St David's Hall 2015-16: St David's Day
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzfxj
Barbican, London
2015-11-27T23:11:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p033csz3.jpg
27
Nov
2015
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
19:00
Barbican, London
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qhzc
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2014-12-20T23:11:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qhqjt.jpg
20
Dec
2014
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
Fflur Wyn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist