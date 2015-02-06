Pedro LáurenzBorn 10 October 1902. Died 7 July 1972
Pedro Laurenz (born Pedro Blanco Acosta) was a bandoneon player, director and composer of Argentine tango music.
He was born on October 10, 1902, and died on July 7, 1972.
He was the creator of the classic tango songs Mala junta, Risa loca, Milonga de mis amores, Mal de amores and Berretín.
Como dos extranos
Milonga des mis Amores
