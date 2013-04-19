Zana is a Serbian and former Yugoslav pop/rock group from Belgrade.

Formed in 1979 by guitarist Radovan Jovićević, keyboardist Zoran Živanović and vocalist Zana Nimani, Zana's first releases saw large mainstream popularity. Until the mid-1980s the band had moved from their initial new wave and synthpop sound towards pop rock. After the departure of Zana Nimani in 1984, Jovićević and Živanović continued to lead the band, changing vocalists. During the 1990s, Zana worked as a trio consisting of Jovićević, Živanović and vocalist Jelena Galonić, moving towards pop and away from Serbian rock scene. In 1999, Jovićević left the group, leaving Živanović and Galonić as the only official members of Zana. In the 2010s, Živanović and Galonić formed a new lineup, making a return to pop rock format.