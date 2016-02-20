Bonnie St. ClaireBorn 18 November 1949
Bonnie St. Claire
1949-11-18
Bonnie St. Claire Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonnie St. Claire (born Bonje Cornelia Swart, 18 November 1949) is a Dutch singer and actress who has a recording history that began in the 1960s and went through to the 1990s. She was part of the trio Bonnie, Debbie & Rosy, and part of the duo Bonnie & José (nl) with José Hoebee.
