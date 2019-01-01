Tiff Lacey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d7230df-5267-4a30-9c4f-414f04ea91a5
Tiff Lacey Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiffany 'Tiff' Lacey is an English trance and EDM vocal singer, songwriter, author and painter. She is the vocalist on several electronic music singles. Best known for her international singles with German producer André Tanneberger a.k.a. ATB and for her work with British producer Don Jackson a.k.a. Headstrong, Matt Darey and Cosmic Gate. Lacey is the performer with the highest number of officially released collaborations within the EDM genres so far.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tiff Lacey Tracks
Sort by
Tiff Lacey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist