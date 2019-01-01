Tiffany 'Tiff' Lacey is an English trance and EDM vocal singer, songwriter, author and painter. She is the vocalist on several electronic music singles. Best known for her international singles with German producer André Tanneberger a.k.a. ATB and for her work with British producer Don Jackson a.k.a. Headstrong, Matt Darey and Cosmic Gate. Lacey is the performer with the highest number of officially released collaborations within the EDM genres so far.[citation needed]