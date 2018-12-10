Lara Downes
Fantasie negre
Florence Price
Melancholia
Duke Ellington
Sueno Recurrente
Angélica Negrón
24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59: No. 10. Deep River
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
God bless the child
Billie Holiday
Hungarian Folksongs from the Csík District
Béla Bartók
Capriccio for cello and piano [1946]
Lukas Foss
