Bernice Petkere
Bernice Petkere Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernice Petkere (August 11, 1901 – January 7, 2000) was an American songwriter. She was dubbed the "Queen of Tin Pan Alley" by Irving Berlin.
Close Your Eyes
Hank Jones
Close Your Eyes
Close Your Eyes
