The King Blues are a British punk rock band from London, England, credited for fusing punk and hip hop together with influences from ska and spoken word. Tariq Ali described the band's sounds as 'rough, radical music that should unsettle the rulers of this country. A new generation of musicians are challenging war-monger politicians and their courtiers'. Influences include Public Enemy, The Clash and The Specials. Lead singer Jonny "Itch" Fox describes the band's sound as 'rebel street music.'
Come Fi De Youth
The King Blues
Come Fi De Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Come Fi De Youth
Last played on
Off With Their Heads
The King Blues
Off With Their Heads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
I Want You
The King Blues
I Want You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
I Want You
Last played on
Headbutt (Rout Remix)
The King Blues
Headbutt (Rout Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Headbutt (Rout Remix)
Performer
Last played on
My Boulder
The King Blues
My Boulder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
My Boulder
Last played on
Mr Music Man
The King Blues
Mr Music Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Mr Music Man
Last played on
I Got Love
The King Blues
I Got Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
I Got Love
Last played on
The Future's Not What It Used To Be
The King Blues
The Future's Not What It Used To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
We Are The Future
The King Blues
We Are The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
We Are The Future
Last played on
Can't Bring Me Down
The King Blues
Can't Bring Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Can't Bring Me Down
Last played on
Headbutt (ROUT mix)
The King Blues
Headbutt (ROUT mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Headbutt (ROUT mix)
Last played on
What If Punk Never Happened
The King Blues
What If Punk Never Happened
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
What If Punk Never Happened
We Are What We Own
The King Blues
We Are What We Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
We Are What We Own
Save The World, Get The Girl
The King Blues
Save The World, Get The Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
We Ain't Never Done
The King Blues
We Ain't Never Done
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
We Ain't Never Done
Keep The Faith
The King Blues
Keep The Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Keep The Faith
Tear Us Apart
The King Blues
Tear Us Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Tear Us Apart
Mr Music Man (Re-worked)
The King Blues
Mr Music Man (Re-worked)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Mr Music Man (Re-worked)
Getting Out Of Here
The King Blues
Getting Out Of Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Getting Out Of Here
Last played on
Does Anybody Care About Us
The King Blues
Does Anybody Care About Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Does Anybody Care About Us
Last played on
Does Anybody Care Us
The King Blues
Does Anybody Care Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Does Anybody Care Us
Last played on
The Future's Not What It Used To Be (Silcox & Eyes Remix)
The King Blues
The Future’s Not What It Used To Be (Silcox & Eyes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Set the World on Fire
The King Blues
Set the World on Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2wc.jpglink
Set the World on Fire
Last played on
Live Lounge: The King Blues
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew2wrz
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-05-05T22:43:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013scz1.jpg
5
May
2009
Live Lounge: The King Blues
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
