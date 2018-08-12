Antoine Sicot
Antoine Sicot
Antoine Sicot Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine Sicot is a contemporary French soloist singer specialising in the baroque repertoire for bass voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antoine Sicot Tracks
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
Luigi Rossi
