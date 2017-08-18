Harry GoldBorn 26 February 1907. Died 13 November 2005
Harry Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d68c507-ad73-4a9f-8bf0-36095c794731
Harry Gold Tracks
Sort by
Copenhagen
Harry Gold
Copenhagen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Copenhagen
Last played on
Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
Harry Gold
Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
Last played on
Jazz Club Stomp
Jack Jackson, Mark White, Nobby Clarke, Jack Llewellyn, Will Hemmings, Max Abrams, Sid Phillips, Harry Gold & Billy Munn
Jazz Club Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz Club Stomp
Performer
Last played on
Birth Of The Blues
Harry Gold
Birth Of The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birth Of The Blues
Last played on
Davenport Blues
Harry Gold
Davenport Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Davenport Blues
Last played on
Harry Gold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist